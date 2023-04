April 11, 2023 07:16 am | Updated 07:33 am IST - ANANTAPUR

The Telugu Desam Party will offer all support to Telugu Mahila general secretary Mulpuri Sai Kalyani, who was arrested by the police on trumped-up charges, party national general secretary Nara Lokesh said on Monday. Ms. Sai Kalyani’s arrest was done in an illegal manner, Mr. Lokesh alleged, adding that the police behaved in an indecent manner with her. “The day is not too far when the police will have to answer to the public,” the TDP leader said.

ADVERTISEMENT