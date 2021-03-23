Lokesh slams demolition of houses in Mangalagiri

VIJAYAWADA

23 March 2021 00:21 IST

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh on Monday condemned the demolition of houses belonging to poor people at Atmakur village in Guntur district.

In a statement on Monday, Mr. Lokesh alleged that the Revenue and police officials went ahead with the demolitions at the instance of Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy. “The YSRCP MLA has no sympathy and concern for the poor who have been living there for more than four decades. The officials demolished the houses though court cases were pending,” Mr. Lokesh alleged.

Recalling that the YSRCP leaders had carried out a ‘vicious propaganda’ during the 2019 elections that the TDP would demolish houses of poor families if elected to power, Mr. Lokesh said, “After winning the election, the YSRCP MLAs have started targeting the poor people’s houses without any sympathy.” The demolitions have brought to fore the real face of the the Jagan Reddy regime, he said.

Strongly objecting to the State government’s indifference, Mr. Lokesh asserted that their party would stand by the poor families in their hour of trouble. As a responsible Opposition party, the TDP would do everything possible till the displaced families get justice they would deserve.