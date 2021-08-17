Lokesh should not try to politicise every issue, says Muttamsetti

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao. Photo: Special arrangement

Visakhapatnam

17 August 2021 16:05 IST

Launching an attack on the TDP leader, he accused him of being overly-critical of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government

In a scathing attack on the Nara Lokesh, Minister for Tourism, Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, said that the TDP leader should not try to politicise every issue, as it some times lead to bad taste.

Addressing the media in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, he alleged that Mr. Lokesh, who is the son of former Chief Minister, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, was trying to convert the grief of a family for political mileage. He was referring to Mr. Lokesh’s visit to Guntur on Monday and his comments on the gruesome murder of the engineering student, Nallapu Ramya.

Mr. Rao said, “on one side the family is grieving and he (Mr. Lokesh) is trying to gain political brownie points. This was in bad taste and it should be condemned by all.”

The Minister further said that both Mr. Chandrababu Naidu and Mr. Lokesh were trying to criticise every move of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and trying to humiliate him on every occasion, which was wrong, as Mr. Naidu himself had served as CM for three terms.

“Moreover, this was not fair on his part after losing the MLA election and a subsequent rout of the Telugu Desam Party,” he said.

The Minister also pointed out that Mr. Lokesh or Mr. Naidu had no moral right to talk in favour of the Dalits, as during their rule, they had done nothing for the dalits. “They cannot wean away the Dalits from our party by shedding crocodile tears,” he said.

Earlier, speaking about the murder incident, the Minister said that it was shocking and had upset everybody.

He appealed that all young women and parents who feel that their children are being harassed or threatened, should immediately download the DISHA App and lodge a complaint.

He also pointed out that the Disha Act was passed in the Assembly after an incident in Telangana, and it has been sent to the Parliament for clearance.

Once cleared, such crimes will be sorted out and judgement will be announced by a fast track court within 21 days. Hence women should bring such incidents to the notice of the police through the App, he said.