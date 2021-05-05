Lokesh seeks justice for APPSC candiates

‘Virtual exams were held without prior arrangements’

Extending his support to the APPSC candidates who are alleging discrepancies in the conduct of the examinations, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary N. Lokesh has demanded that the State government must respond to the grievances. He also warned of agitation, if the concerns of the candidates are not addressed.

Mr. Lokesh, in his tweets on Tuesday, said that huge discrepancies in the conduct of the APPSC examinations held last year were brought to his notice. He said the government should take note of the ‘undue haste in adopting a digital evaluation.’

“No trial was conducted and the candidates were selected arbitrarily. No arrangements were made prior to the examinations for digitisation,” he alleged.

The TDP MLC further said that it was not just about the fate of more than 6,000 candidates, but about the credibility of the system that selects the future administrators. “The APPSC and the government must take immediate steps to correct the glitches in the evaluation method that have been brought to their notice,” he added.