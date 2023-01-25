ADVERTISEMENT

Lokesh seeks ‘divine blessings’ ahead of Yuvagalam

January 25, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - KADAPA

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh prays at Ameen Peer Dargah in Kadapa on Wednesday. | Photo Credit:

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) general secretary Nara Lokesh sought ‘divine blessings’ from various religious shrines in Kadapa district on Wednesday, ahead of embarking on his State-wide walkathon titled ‘Yuvagalam’.

After praying at NTR Ghat, the samadhi of his grandfather and party founder N.T. Rama Rao in Hyderabad, Mr. Lokesh reached Kadapa airport by evening, where he was accorded a rousing welcome by the party workers.

With the cadre cheering him, Mr. Lokesh’s entourage reached the city, where he prayed at the prominent shrines belonging to three different faiths, viz., the Ameen Peer Dargah, Mariapuram Roman Catholic Cathedral and Devunikadapa Lakshmi Venkateswara Swamy temple.

Mr. Lokesh offered a ‘chadar’ at the famed dargah, where he was greeted with a ceremonial headgear by the priests. The pastors conducted special prayers and blessed him at the Mariapuram church. At Devunikadapa shrine, the priests showered Vedic hymns on the young leader. He later left for Tirumala, where he is scheduled to pray at Sri Venkateswara temple early on Thursday.

