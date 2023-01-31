Lokesh recalls efforts made for uplift of Backward Classes during TDP term in Andhra Pradesh

January 31, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has always been with the Backward Classes (BCs), and the latter have always served as the backbone of the party, says TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh.

As part of his ‘Yuva Galam’ padayatra, Mr. Lokesh on Tuesday he made a no-holds-barred effort to reach out to the communities by recalling the efforts taken by the party for their welfare in the past.

With the BC voters forming a huge chunk in the Kuppam and Palamaner constituencies, his focus was on establishing a connect with the communities.

At a meeting of BC community leaders in Baireddypalle mandal headquarters, Mr. Lokesh said the YSRCP government neither offered jobs to the BCs nor funds to the scores of corporations formed “merely to appease the communities.”

‘Is this social justice?’

The YSRCP government had formed 56 corporations, but did not sanction a single loan. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had offered scores of nominated posts to persons of his own community, but did not give the BC leaders their due, he alleged.

In this connection, Mr. Lokesh said that the Vice-Chancellors of 10 out of 12 universities in the State were from the Chief Minister’s own community, and wondered if it was the “social justice mantra chanted by the ruling party.”

Mr. Lokesh recalled that it was the TDP government that had formed the BC Corporation to take care of the interests of all the deprived communities.

“The artisans eking out a livelihood with their caste-based professions have no support from the State today. There are no tools and equipment, nor any subsidy for the craftsmen,” Mr. Lokesh alleged, expressing fear that crafts such as pottery and weaving faced the threat of extinction.

Accepting the challenge of Ministers C. Venu Gopala Krishna (BC Welfare) and K. Narayanaswamy (SC Welfare), Mr. Lokesh said he was ready to debate on which government had benefitted the communities the most.

He accused the YSRCP government of shelving a residential college project initiated by the erstwhile TDP government for the benefit of Muslim women in V. Kota mandal, and also of diverting the land earmarked for a degree college for purposes other than intended.