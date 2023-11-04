HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lokesh questions treatment of patients under shade of trees in government hospital

The sorry state of affairs that prevail in Vijayapuri South Community Hospital, which is the sole healthcare facility for the tribal communities in Nallamala forest, is in the home district of Health Minister Rajini, says TDP leader Lokesh

November 04, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.
Patients being treated under trees at Vijayapuri South Community Hospital, in Macherla Assembly constituency in Palnadu district.

Patients being treated under trees at Vijayapuri South Community Hospital, in Macherla Assembly constituency in Palnadu district. | Photo Credit: By ARRANGEMENT

TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh has alleged that the State government failed in providing proper shelter to patients, which is evident from the way they are being treated under the shade of trees at Vijayapuri South Community Hospital in Macherla Assembly constituency in Palnadu district.

In a release on Saturday, Mr. Lokesh criticised that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s more than four years of “incompetence” had turned out to be a curse for the people.

“The government has neglected public health,” Mr. Lokesh said, and shared the photographs of the patients purportedly being treated under the shade of trees at the hospital.

“It is a matter of shame that medical services are being provided under trees in this government hospital, which is the sole healthcare facility available for the tribal communities in the Nallamala forest,” Mr. Lokesh said, and added that the hospital was also in the home district of Medical and Health Minister Vidadala Rajini.

Mr. Lokesh also questioned the state of healthcare in the remote tribal areas such as Alluri Sitharama Raju district.

Mr. Lokesh further alleged that essential medical supplies such as cotton and gauze were often unavailable even in teaching hospitals such as those in Kurnool and Anantapur.

“How can the Chief Minister claim that health services are being offered to people at their doorstep through programmes such as Arogya Suraksha when such dire conditions persist in the State,” he questioned.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / medical service / hospital and clinic / government health care

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.