Lokesh promises welfare fund for lawyers if TDP comes to power in Andhra Pradesh

Scrapping of Land Titling Act and extension of welfare schemes to private teachers are among assurances given by Lokesh during the Yuva Galam padayatra

December 02, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - PITHAPURAM

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu
TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh being greeted by agriculture workers during his Yuva Galam padayatra, near Pithapuram in Kakinada district on Saturday.

TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh being greeted by agriculture workers during his Yuva Galam padayatra, near Pithapuram in Kakinada district on Saturday.

Telugu Desam Party national general secretary N. Lokesh on December 2 (Saturday) said that a special welfare fund for lawyers would be constituted if the party was voted to power in the 2024 elections.

Mr. Lokesh gave the assurance to a group of lawyers that met him during the Yuva Galam padayatra. The lawyers alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised to create a welfare fund with a corpus of ₹100 crore, but did not fulfil it.

During the interaction, Mr. Lokesh said that the Andhra Pradesh Land Titling Act, 2022, would be scrapped and more fast-track courts set up if the TDP comes to power.

Mr. Lokesh also accused the YSR Congress Party supporters of targeting the judges by trolling them online.

Later in the evening, members of the Private Teachers and Private Lecturers’ Association met Mr. Lokesh in Pithapuram town, and urged him to extend the TDP’s support to their fight for getting a minimum salary of ₹12,000 per month.

“We will extend the benefits of welfare schemes to private teachers and lecturers as well,” Mr. Lokesh told them.

The representatives of various Backward Classes and Dalit associations appealed to Mr. Lokesh to ensure that the schemes scrapped by the YSRCP government were resumed on coming to power.

“The YSR Congress Party has targeted the Dalits and subjected them to harassment in the last more than four years. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has scrapped 27 schemes meant for the welfare of the Dalits,” Mr. Lokesh alleged.

The TDP leader also alleged that the YSRCP did not initiate any action against its MLC Ananta Babu, who was accused of murdering a Dalit youth in Kakinada city.

