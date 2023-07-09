Lokesh promises to restore welfare schemes for BCs scrapped by YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh

July 09, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - NELLORE

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary N. Lokesh has promised the revival of ‘Adarana’ and other welfare schemes which were launched by his party for the welfare of Backward Classes (BCs) but withdrawn by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government if his party is voted to power in 2024.

Interacting with the other backward classes (OBCs) at Bangarupalem near Kavali on the 151st day of his Yuva Galam padayatra on July 9 (Sunday), Mr. Lokesh said, “All BC communities are struggling to eke out a living in the absence of the handholding support from the Jagan Mohan Reddy government. The TDP, if voted to power, will earmark funds for the BC sub-castes in proportion to their population and enact legislation along the lines of the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act so that the unbated attacks on the BCs come to an end.”

Even as the YSRCP government has set up a number of BC welfare corporations, they are starving for funds, he alleged.

Subsidies for fishermen

In response to the complaints made by fishermen about the withdrawal of subsidies for the purchase of boats, fishing nets and vehicles for transportation of their catch, the TSP leader said that all subsidies that existed during the previous TDP regime would be restored.

A group of aquaculture farmers complained that shrimp growers were the worst-hit in the wake of the hike in power tariff under various heads including true-up charges at a time when they struggled to achieve the break-even because of the crash in the market price of shrimps.

The shrimp farmers complained that the rates for various counts of white leg shrimp had come down by over ₹80 per kg, making it difficult to realise even the cost of production. Those who switched over to black tiger shrimp were also in an unenvious position due to stunted growth following the supply of spurious seeds, they alleged.

“The rights of traditional fishermen in village water bodies will be restored by scrapping the G.O. 217 within 100 days of the TDP coming to power,” Mr. Lokesh said.

Alleging that the YSRCP government had taken back more than 8,000 acres given to the BCs on one pretext or other, Mr. Lokesh promised to do justice. Houses free of cost on a saturation basis, piped water supply, soft loan to take up self-employment were among the other promises made by Mr. Lokesh.

He promised justice for a woman Rama Devi, who complained about some anti-social elements with the support of ruling YSRCP, demolishing her shop and beating up her 15-year-old son.