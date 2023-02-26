Lokesh promises to restore sanctity of teaching profession

February 26, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Sunday promised to restore the sanctity of the teaching profession. Slamming Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for making teachers monitor queues in front of liquor outlets, he said that the “highly respected teachers” should not have been engaged for such tasks.

A delegation from Andhra Pradesh Teachers Federation (APTF) called on Mr. Lokesh during his Yuvagalam Padayatra in Chandragiri constituency of Tirupati district on Sunday and told him their grievances. They wanted a fixed policy for transfers and payment of salaries on the first of every month. They also said that they perceived a threat to their provident fund and the amount paid by them towards insurance.

Responding, Mr. Lokesh said that cases were foisted on teachers for protesting for their just demands and termed it “harassment” by the State. Once in power, he said, he would create a friendly-atmosphere wherein teachers could discharge their duties in a free and fair manner. He also responded positively to their plea to do away with the newly introduced facial recognition system and return to the biometric system as was current during the TDP regime. Mr. Lokesh promised to reintroduce both Telugu and English as the medium of instruction in government schools. Earlier, he offered prayers at the TTD’s Sri Padmavati Ammavari temple in Tiruchanur.