Lokesh promises to explore permanent solutions for coastal erosion in Uppada  

December 03, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - UPPADA

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary N. Lokesh has promised to explore a permanant solution to prevent the erosion of the Uppada coast in Kakinada district.

Mr. Lokesh interacted with the fisherfolks during his Yuva Galam padayatra in Uppada on December 3 (Sunday). The fisherfolks told him that their boats were getting damaged due to the coastal erosion. The Uppada coast has lost a significant area due to erosion, displacing many fishermen’s family in the recent years.

In response, Mr. Lokesh said, “The TDP will strive to explore a permanent solution to the problem. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has withdrawn the subsidy on fishing boats and fishing material.”

In an interaction with the Uppada handloom weavers, Mr. Lokesh assured them to issue identity cards, if the TDP came to power in the next Assembly elections. “We have waived off loans worth ₹110 crore of the handloom weavers during the TDP’s tenure,” he said.

The TDP and the Jana Sena Party supporters joined him in the padayatra in Kakinada district.