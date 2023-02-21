ADVERTISEMENT

Lokesh promises to establish Islamic bank once in power

February 21, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh addressing a gathering as part of his ‘Yuvagalam’ at Srikalahasti constituency of Tirupati district on Tuesday.

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Tuesday promised to establish an Islamic bank for Muslims after coming to power in the State.

After resuming his ‘Yuvagalam’ walkathon from Srikalahasti constituency on Tuesday, he held a meeting with Muslim representatives, where he lambasted the YSRCP government saying that it used minorities as vote banks and ignored them after coming to power. He said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy failed to launch the Islamic bank despite making a promise in this regard during his padayatra.

“The Minorities Corporation was formed by the late N.T. Rama Rao to address the poverty prevalent among the communities, but the chief minister dissolved the corporation,” he said, promising to revive it.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Lokesh also alleged that the State government imposed heavy restrictions on availing of benefits under the dulhan scheme. “We can see a steep rise in attacks on Muslims in the State and instances of their property being grabbed by ruling party leaders,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US