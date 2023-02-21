HamberMenu
Lokesh promises to establish Islamic bank once in power

February 21, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh addressing a gathering as part of his ‘Yuvagalam’ at Srikalahasti constituency of Tirupati district on Tuesday.

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Tuesday promised to establish an Islamic bank for Muslims after coming to power in the State.

After resuming his ‘Yuvagalam’ walkathon from Srikalahasti constituency on Tuesday, he held a meeting with Muslim representatives, where he lambasted the YSRCP government saying that it used minorities as vote banks and ignored them after coming to power. He said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy failed to launch the Islamic bank despite making a promise in this regard during his padayatra.

“The Minorities Corporation was formed by the late N.T. Rama Rao to address the poverty prevalent among the communities, but the chief minister dissolved the corporation,” he said, promising to revive it.

Mr. Lokesh also alleged that the State government imposed heavy restrictions on availing of benefits under the dulhan scheme. “We can see a steep rise in attacks on Muslims in the State and instances of their property being grabbed by ruling party leaders,” he added.

