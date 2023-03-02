Lokesh promises to address farmers’ issues if Telugu Desam Party comes to power

March 02, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Farmers in the villages bordering Chandragiri and Punganur constituencies flagged the issue of mounting losses due to absence of support from the State government.

As part of his Yuva Galam, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary N. Lokesh interacted with farmers at Kondepalli Cross on Thursday, when the latter brought the lack of power subsidy to the fore, which they said was present during the TDP term.

Mr. Lokesh promised to implement the Karnataka model to resolve the DKT pattas issue bothering the land owners for decades.

Coming down heavily on the trend of people accepting goodies to cast their vote, Mr. Lokesh predicted no change in their fate as long as they voted the ineligible to power by accepting money ahead of elections.

“In the coming elections, you will be offered ₹5,000 per vote and a kilogram of gold per family. If you elect the same candidate again, be prepared to face the music,” was his stern caution.

Addressing members of the Muslim community at Damalacheruvu, Mr. Lokesh expressed worry over the rise in attacks on Muslim youth under the YSRCP rule, referring to the murder of Ibrahim at Narasaraopet, who was fighting for Masjid lands.

In sharp contrast, Mr. Lokesh recalled that the TDP government, in spite of its understanding with the BJP, had not allowed any negative measures against the community.

Mr. Lokesh’s padayatra concluded in Tirupati district and entered Punganur constituency of Chittoor district again.