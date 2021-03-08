Lokesh promises tax relief if elected to urban bodies

Campaigns draw large crowds in Pithapuram

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Sunday claimed that the party would roll back the proposed increase in property tax and water tax in municipal corporation limits if the party is voted to power in the forthcoming Urban Local Body (ULB) elections.

Accompanied by former Home Minister and Peddapuram MLA Nimmakayala Chinna Rajappa, former Pithapuram MLA S.V.V.S.N. Varma and Kakinada leader Jyothula Naveen, Mr. Lokesh conducted a roadshow, covering 20 wards in Gollaprolu nagar panchayat and 30 wards in Pithapuram municipality.

Addressing a gathering at the 18th ward here, Mr. Lokesh lamented that the YSRCP-led government has failed to improve sanitary conditions and the drainage and road infrastructure facilities in the civic bodies in the last one-and-a-half years.

“The TDP will strive to drop the proposed hike in property tax and cancel the water tax in the civic bodies if it is voted to power,” said Mr. Lokesh. He also said that Pithapuram MLA Pendem Dorababu’s contribution in the urban bodies would be insignificant in the coming three years.

“If voted to power in the urban local bodies, the TDP would claim the benefits of the State programmes including housing and welfare pension, without relying upon the local MLA. The Anna Canteens in the urban areas will be reopened,” said Mr. Lokesh.

A huge gathering of supporters joined the roadshow in the areas including Thatiparthi Road, EBC Colony, Devi Nagar and Market Centre in the Gollaprolu nagar panchayat.

In Pithapuram, Pedagaya, Adithya School road, Mangayyammaraopeta, Dhoolla Santha area, State Bank road, Uppada Centre witnessed an outpouring of support for Mr. Lokesh during the roadshow.