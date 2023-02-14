Lokesh promises support to cane growers of Nindra

February 14, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) will stand by the distressed sugarcane farmers of Nindra, who have been denied their due in terms of price for the crop procured by the now-defunct sugar factory, said party general secretary Nara Lokesh.

Mr. Lokesh’s campaign, ‘Yuvagalam’, entered Tirupati district on Tuesday from Chittoor district. Tirupati is considered the native district of the ‘Naras’, since their ancestral village Naravaripalle is here.

During his ‘padayatra’ in Nindra mandal of Satyavedu constituency, considered rich in terms of sugarcane cultivation, Mr. Lokesh was flooded with requests from farmers to help them get their dues. “The Nindra sugar factory shut its operations by defaulting to the tune of ₹37 crore, affecting 4,000 farmers,” the victims rued.

Their efforts to get the issue resolved by taking it to the notice of the Collector and the Minister for Tourism and Youth Affairs R.K. Roja had turned futile, they said. “The YSR Congress Party leaders had promised to reopen the factory by December 2021, but there is no progress,” they said. The factory procured cane from a vast area represented in the Assembly by two Ministers and six MLAs, but the farmers were a hapless lot today, they lamented.

Responding to their plea, Mr. Lokesh promised to get their dues with interest from the factory and also devise a plan to offer remunerative price to cane growers in future. As many as five sugar factories in the composite Chittoor district had been closed down over a decade, thus meting out a raw deal to cane growers, Mr. Lokesh observed, promising to initiate steps to open them.

Meanwhile, Nagari TDP convener Gali Bhanuprakash, son of former Minister Muddukrishnama Naidu, joined Yuvagalam on Tuesday. He accused Ms. Roja of amassing huge wealth by misusing power, pointing to the ‘illegal’ sand and rock mining going on unhindered in the constituency. Attributing Roja’s election in 2019 to Jagan wave and the ‘false promises’ made in the YSRCP manifesto, he dared the Minister to make her assets public.