Lokesh promises skill program for youth in 100 days of coming to power

May 01, 2024 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - NELLORE

TDP national General Secretary Nara Lokesh has promised to launch a skill development programme for the youth within 100 days of coming to power after the ensuing elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing an interactive meeting with local youth of Nellore district under ‘Yuva Galam’ programme on Wednesday, he called upskilling the need of the hour to help the youth grab the slew of opportunities available across the globe.

He also reiterated TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu’s promise to affix his first signature on orders issuing Mega DSC notification. Introducing the party’s candidates, Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy (Nellore Lok Sabha), Ponguru Narayana (Nellore City Assembly) and Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy (Nellore Rural Assembly) to the young participants, he described them as synonymous to development. He recalled the role the three leaders played in shaping the city’s infrastructure. “Vote them to power to get triple engine growth”, he remarked.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Lokesh heaped laurels on Dr. Narayana for providing amenities during the previous TDP regime when he handled the Municipal Administration portfolio. Recalling his student days spent under the mentorship of Dr. Narayana, who also runs the Narayana group of educational institutions, Mr. Lokesh attributed his success to his ‘guru’.

Making a sharp comparison with the lack of development in Nellore district over the last five years, he wondered if the ‘enlightened people’ of Nellore deserved this neglect. “We constructed the TIDCO houses to benefit the poor and the underground drainage system to rid the city of mosquito menace. But those who came to power later failed to take them forward during the last five years”, he lashed out at the YSRCP regime.

He promised the youth that Dr. Narayana would complete the pending projects and hand them over to the denizens of Nellore after coming to power.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.