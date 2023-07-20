Lokesh promises safe drinking water supply to fluoride-hit areas in Prakasam district if TDP wins 2024 elections

July 20, 2023 05:27 am | Updated 05:27 am IST - ONGOLE

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary N. Lokesh has promised to set up of a water grid to ensure supply of safe drinking water to the fluoride-hit western parts of Prakasam district if his party is voted to power in the 2024 elections.

He unveiled a plaque for a drinking water project at Azeezpuram in Kanigiri Assembly constituency as his Yuva Galam padayatra completed a distance of 2,100 km on July 19 (Wednesday).

“The TDP if voted to power will ensure piped drinking water supply to each and every household,” he promised the villagers who brought to his notice that a large number of people were suffering from kidney diseases due to high level of fluoride content in the drinking water.

“The State now stands in the 18th position in the country in the implementation of Centrally-sponsored Jal Jeevan Mission,” he said.

Describing the Jagannanna Vidya Deevana and Jagananna Vasathi Deevana as ‘big scams‘, Mr. Lokesh told a group of youth on the 159th day of his walkathon that the TDP, on coming to power, would clear the fee reimbursement arrears of students and reach one-time settlement with educational institutions to get released course completion certificates of more than 2 lakh students.

“Students are being put to trouble by the YSRCP government owing to the inordinate delay in crediting money into the bank accounts of beneficiaries and as a result, many of them are dropping out of their courses as the colleges refuse to issue them hall tickets for final examinations,” said Mr. Lokesh.

He said that the TDP, if voted to power, would ensure that the long-awaited National Investment and Manufacturing Zone at Chandrasekharapuram becomes a reality. The big ticket project could not be grounded as the YSRCP government did not complete land acquisition for the Centrally-funded project,” he said.

It was unfortunate that industrial units worth ₹10 lakh crore had moved out of the State due to ‘unimaginative‘ industrial policy, forcing the youth to migrate to far-off cities for jobs, he said, adding that former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who had a track record in developing the State before and after the bifurcation, would bring global players to the State and ensure its all-round development.