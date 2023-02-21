ADVERTISEMENT

Lokesh promises safe drinking water as Yuva Galam walkathon completes 300 km

February 21, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The TDP leader also promises steps for resurgence of the agriculture sector after the party comes to power in 2024

A D Rangarajan
TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh interacting with the villagers as part of his Yuva Galam, in Srikalahasti constituency on Tuesday.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary N. Lokesh completed 300-km of his State-wide Yuva Galam padayatra on Tuesday, when he reached Thondamanadu, a village in Srikalahasti constituency, having an ancient Sri Venkateswara temple that has historical connect with Tirumala.

On the occasion, Mr. Lokesh promised to provide safe drinking water to the cluster of villages around Thondamanadu within 100 days of coming to power.

On his arrival at Venkatapuram village, a farmer Venkata Reddy told Mr. Lokesh that the State government had let the farmers down, who were already in neck-deep trouble due to the sale of spurious seeds, ineffective pesticides, high input cost, doubling of labour cost.

Mr. Lokesh admitted that the farm sector was steeped in crisis after 2019, and promised steps for resurgence of agriculture on coming to power.

Referring to the rampant flow of cheap liquor that allegedly caused several side effects, he made a funny remark by advising farmers to spray the same in their fields instead of pesticides.

Mr. Lokesh also objected to the use of ‘Vajra’ vehicle, normally used by the police to control mobs during riots and arson, in his padayatra.

His selfie with the vehicle posted with the question, ‘Why is Jagan Reddy scared of me?’, turned viral on social media platforms.

