Lokesh promises remunerative price to tomato farmers if TDP is voted to power

January 28, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary N. Lokesh on Saturday said his party, upon coming to power, would ensure remunerative prices for tomato farmers.

Mr. Lokesh was interacting with the farmers at Shantipuram on the second day of his Yuva Galam walkathon.

Responding to their grievances, Mr. Lokesh said the YSRCP government had not fulfilled its promise of setting up a tomato processing unit in the region.

He accused Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy of being involved in the theft of crucial files pertaining to a case from a court.

When the farmers expressed their anguish at the fixing of meters to the agriculture pump-sets, Mr. Lokesh said “there is a big scam behind this.”

Earlier, Mr. Lokesh was welcomed by the students of a local degree college at Kuppam. He said the students should join the stir against the YSRCP government as Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was responsible for driving away industries to the neighbouring States, which led to unemployment problem.

When a couple from Vaddipalle village brought their newborn baby to Mr. Lokesh, he name it as ‘Sanvitha’.