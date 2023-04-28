Lokesh promises permanent caste certificates for BCs

April 28, 2023 07:51 am | Updated 07:51 am IST - MANTRALAYAM

The Telugu Desam Party will issue permanent caste certificates to the Backward Classes (BCs) akin to the Aadhaar card, says party national general secretary N. Lokesh.

Interacting with a group of the BCs here on Thursday during his Yuva Galam padayatra, Mr. Lokesh promised to withdraw G.O. 217, which went against the interests of the fishermen.

“The G.O., which allows the setting up of fish vending units at the village, will deal a heavy blow to the fisherfolk,” he said.

“We will adopt a system where the government will provide permanent caste certificates. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government is filing false cases against the BCs,” Mr. Lokesh said.

Soon after coming to power, the TDP government would enact the ‘BC Protection Act’, he said. Funds would be allocated to the BC sub-castes proportionately along with providing subsidised loans, he added.

Everyone should take the example of the farmers who protested against the government’s apathy in giving compensation and tried to stop Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s convoy, and fight against the complacency of the government, he said.

He reiterated that the sand mafia was ruling the roost in the State after the YSRCP came to power.

During his padayatra, the villagers of Chetnihalli and Madhavarm of Mantralayam Assembly segment told Mr. Lokesh that the roads not only in their village but in the neighbouring areas too were badly damaged due to the regular transport of sand, and that no measures were being taken to lay them again.