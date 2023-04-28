HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lokesh promises permanent caste certificates for BCs

The Telugu Desam Party leader also promises to withdraw G.O. 217 which is harming the interests of fishermen

April 28, 2023 07:51 am | Updated 07:51 am IST - MANTRALAYAM

Ramesh Susarla
Ramesh Susarla
TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh during his visit to the Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt in Mantralayam on Thursday.

TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh during his visit to the Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt in Mantralayam on Thursday.

The Telugu Desam Party will issue permanent caste certificates to the Backward Classes (BCs) akin to the Aadhaar card, says party national general secretary N. Lokesh.

Interacting with a group of the BCs here on Thursday during his Yuva Galam padayatra, Mr. Lokesh promised to withdraw G.O. 217, which went against the interests of the fishermen.

“The G.O., which allows the setting up of fish vending units at the village, will deal a heavy blow to the fisherfolk,” he said.

“We will adopt a system where the government will provide permanent caste certificates. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government is filing false cases against the BCs,” Mr. Lokesh said.

Soon after coming to power, the TDP government would enact the ‘BC Protection Act’, he said. Funds would be allocated to the BC sub-castes proportionately along with providing subsidised loans, he added.

Everyone should take the example of the farmers who protested against the government’s apathy in giving compensation and tried to stop Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s convoy, and fight against the complacency of the government, he said.

He reiterated that the sand mafia was ruling the roost in the State after the YSRCP came to power.

During his padayatra, the villagers of Chetnihalli and Madhavarm of Mantralayam Assembly segment told Mr. Lokesh that the roads not only in their village but in the neighbouring areas too were badly damaged due to the regular transport of sand, and that no measures were being taken to lay them again.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.