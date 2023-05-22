Lokesh promises linking of Kundu river with KC Canal

May 22, 2023 11:47 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST - ALLAGADDA

Works under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) were withdrawn from Allagadda town after it was upgraded into a municipality from a panchayat, daily wagers complained to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary N. Lokesh during his Yuva Galam padayatra on May 22 (Monday).

Mr. Lokesh completed the Nandyal leg of the Yuva Galam padaytra and entered Jammalamadugu Assembly Constituency in Kadapa district on Monday evening.

At Peddachintakunta village in Allagadda constituency, a group of daily wagers met Mr. Lokesh and urged him to prevail upon the government to get the MGNREGS works resumed.

The TDP leader alleged that a fund of ₹261 crore was misused while implementing the MGNREGS in the State. A group of Dalits hailing from Devarayapuram complained that they were not given houses by the government.

Referring to the linking of Kundu River with KC Canal, Mr. Lokesh said that many such projects were pending. “The Kundu river will be linked with the Kurnool-Kadapa (KC) Canal and all problems pertaining to irrigation will be addressed if the TDP is voted to power,” said Mr. Lokesh.

Farmers hailing from Ramachadrapuram submitted a memorandum to Mr. Lokesh. They complained that they were not getting irrigation water as their village is at the fag end of the canal.

A group of farmers from Allagedda complained about spurious seeds to Mr. Lokesh problems.

Mr. Lokesh expressed condolences on the demise of the actor Sarath Babu.