Lokesh promises lift irrigation project for Pedakurapadu constituency

August 10, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - GUNTUR

Assuring adequate supply of drinking and irrigation water to the people of Pedakurapadu Assembly constituency, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary N. Lokesh on August 10 (Thursday) laid a stone, symbolising his promise to construct a lift irrigation scheme, if his party is voted to power in 2024 elections.

Mr. Lokesh, who completed 2,400 kms of his Yuva Galam padayatra on August 10 (Thursday), addressed people at Dodleru village in Palnadu district on Thursday.

“The TDP, if voted to power in 2024 elections, will construct a lift irrigation scheme as a permanent solution to the water crisis in the constituency,” he said.

TDP Pedakurapadu in-charge Kommalapati Sridhar, Palnadu district president G.V. Anjanaylu and others participated in the programme.

During an interaction with the people, Mr. Lokesh said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had not constructed a single irrigation project in the last four years. “He (Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy) has only renamed some projects built by the previous TDP government,” he said.

Mr. Lokesh said that TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu was the first Chief Minister in the country to link the rivers (the Godavari with the Krishna).

Expressing confidence that the TDP would win the coming elections, Mr. Lokesh promised to complete all the pending irrigation projects.

Alleging corruption in the Jagananna Housing Colonies, Mr. Lokesh alleged that the YSRCP leaders had amassed more than ₹7,000 crore illegally.

“The police officers who are acting upon the instructions of the YSRCP leaders and threatening the TDP activists will not be spared,” said Mr. Lokesh.

