Lokesh promises insurance cover for salt farmers if TDP wins in 2024

July 08, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - NELLORE

Telugu Desam Party national general secretary Nara Lokesh has contended that all sections of farmers are suffering in the present YSR Congress Party regime due to alleged ‘‘anti-farmer’‘ policies and ever-increasing cost of inputs on the one hand and unremunerative prices for their produce on the other.

Salt farmers who toiled in extracting the most important ingredient for food to make dishes tasty under hot sun, were no exception, he observed while interacting with a group of salt farmers of the coastal mandals as his ‘‘Yuva Galam’‘ padayatra entered the Kavali Assembly segment in SPSR Nellore district on Saturday.

While other sections of farmers got some compensation from insurance firms, the salt farmers incurred heavy losses due to vagaries of nature, he noted and promised to introduce an insurance scheme if the TDP was voted to power in the State to insulate them from recurring losses due to unseasonal rains

Earlier, the farmers, pouring out their woes, explained to the TDP leader that in spite of their hard toil in the salt pans, they suffered heavy losses due to heavy unseasonal rains caused by cyclones and other weather systems during the middle of the salt harvesting season that peaks in May.

Mr. Lokesh promised to provide them subsidised power and construct sheds close to their salt pans to protect the harvested salt from sudden wet spell. He also conceded the demands of farmers for registered documents for lands in their possession and motorable roads from salt pans located in remote places to transport their produce to cities and towns and get a better price for their produce.

Mr.Lokesh has so far covered over 1,900 km in 150 days listening to the woes of different sections of people, including women, and promising to improve their living condition as and when the TDP returned to power in the State.