Lokesh promises employment, investments in Vizag and completion of Amaravati as capital

August 17, 2023 07:53 am | Updated 07:53 am IST - GUNTUR

Expressing optimism in the Telugu Desam Party’s prospects of forming the government after the 2024 elections, Nara Lokesh, party’s general secretary, reaffirmed the party’s commitment to generate employment opportunities to the youth within the initial hundred days of assuming power.

As part of the ongoing Yuva Galam Padayatra political campaign, Mr. Lokesh engaged with the youth in the Hello Lokesh programme held on Wednesday at Yerrabalam in Mangalagiri Assembly Constituency of Guntur district.

Responding to queries from the large number of audience, Mr. Lokesh assured that the party’s national president, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, was poised to attract investments to the Information Technology sector in Vizag City within the initial three months of their governance, thereby facilitating job creation.

Mr. Lokesh further highlighted the compelling prospect of the IT industry’s investment in Andhra Pradesh under the leadership of Mr. Naidu as Chief Minister. He said Mr. Naidu’s remarkable role as a global brand ambassador, attracted investments from diverse corners of the world, as aptly demonstrated during his tenure from 2014 to 2019.

In parallel, the TDP general secretary assured that the construction of the Amaravati capital city as per the Master Plan, would be completed within the first three years following the formation of the government.

He embarked on the Yuva Galam initiative with the objective of awakening and inspiring the State’s youth who have faced disillusionment allegedly due to the adverse governance of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. Alleging that the youth suffered a lot due to the lack of employment opportunities over the past four years, Mr. Lokesh said that the Yuva Galam aimed at voicing their grievances against the perceived injustices under the YSR Congress Party administration.

Mr. Lokesh criticised the Chief Minister for transforming universities into political rehabilitation centres, causing detrimental effects. He assured that a future TDP government would liberate universities from political interference, enabling them to function autonomously, fostering academic excellence and providing the best education.

