Lokesh prays at Tirumala a day ahead of launching Yuva Galam walkathon

January 26, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - TIRUMALA

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary N. Lokesh on Thursday offered prayers at the temple of Lord Venkateswara here.

His visit assumes significance as it comes a day ahead of his 400-day-long Yuva Galam walkathon from Kuppam, the native constituency of his father and TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Following in the footsteps of his grandfather and party founder-president N.T. Rama Rao and that of his father, who had always visited the hill temple ahead of launching any major political or governmental initiatives, Mr. Lokesh visited the temple to invoke the blessings of the presiding deity for his maiden 4,000-km yatra.

Soon after darshan, the priests rendered ‘Vedasirvachanams’ on him at Ranganayakula Mandapam inside the temple.

Several party leaders and followers from the district called on him at the guest house where he put up the previous night.

Meanwhile, addressing the media outside the temple complex, party in-charge of the Pulivendula constituency ‘B. Tech’ Ravi criticised the “indifferent attitude” of the government, and alleged that Mr. Lokesh was made to wait in the complex before being allowed into the temple.