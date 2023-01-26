HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

|Sportstar Aces Awards 2023 | VOTE FOR TOP CATEGORIES

Lokesh prays at Tirumala a day ahead of launching Yuva Galam walkathon

Soon after darshan, priests render ‘Vedasirvachanams’ on the TDP leader

January 26, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - TIRUMALA

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary N. Lokesh on Thursday offered prayers at the temple of Lord Venkateswara here.

His visit assumes significance as it comes a day ahead of his 400-day-long Yuva Galam walkathon from Kuppam, the native constituency of his father and TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Following in the footsteps of his grandfather and party founder-president N.T. Rama Rao and that of his father, who had always visited the hill temple ahead of launching any major political or governmental initiatives, Mr. Lokesh visited the temple to invoke the blessings of the presiding deity for his maiden 4,000-km yatra.

Soon after darshan, the priests rendered ‘Vedasirvachanams’ on him at Ranganayakula Mandapam inside the temple.

Several party leaders and followers from the district called on him at the guest house where he put up the previous night.

Meanwhile, addressing the media outside the temple complex, party in-charge of the Pulivendula constituency ‘B. Tech’ Ravi criticised the “indifferent attitude” of the government, and alleged that Mr. Lokesh was made to wait in the complex before being allowed into the temple.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.