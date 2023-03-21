ADVERTISEMENT

Lokesh opens Anna Canteen near Kadiri temple

March 21, 2023 04:33 am | Updated 01:54 am IST - KADIRI (SSS DIST.)

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh said the Sri Vijayalakshmi Foundation will provide food to the needy through the Anna Canteens.

Ramesh Susarla
Ramesh Susarla

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh accepting prasadam at the Kadiri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Kadiri town of Sri Sathya Sai district on Monday during his Yuva Galam padayatra.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary Nara Lokesh, during his Yuva Galam padayatra, inaugurated an Anna Canteen near the Narasimha Swamy temple in Kadiri.

The Anna Canteen will cater to the needs of the poor in Kadiri town, Mr. Lokesh said. He took a dig at the YSRCP government for closing down the ‘wonderful scheme’ of Anna Canteens which were opened by the TDP regime across the State to provide low-cost meals to the needy.

The Sri Vijayalakshmi Foundation will provide food to the needy through the Anna Canteens. A similar facility is running in Mangalagiri for the past 200 days, Mr. Lokesh said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Lokesh visited the Narasimha Swamy temple where he was accorded a traditional welcome and he participated in special pujas.

Some locals complained to the TDP leader that the local MLA P.V. Sidda Reddy was getting shoddy work done. Mr. Lokesh promised the devotees of proper development and improvement of the Koneru at the temple when the TDP comes to power.

The Arya Vaishya Sangham representatives and goldsmiths met Mr. Lokesh in the Devalayam Bazar and sought a reduction in power tariff. Mr. Lokesh said the TDP would go for a reduction in power tariff if voted to power.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US