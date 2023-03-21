Lokesh opens Anna Canteen near Kadiri temple

March 21, 2023 04:33 am | Updated 01:54 am IST - KADIRI (SSS DIST.)

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary Nara Lokesh, during his Yuva Galam padayatra, inaugurated an Anna Canteen near the Narasimha Swamy temple in Kadiri.

The Anna Canteen will cater to the needs of the poor in Kadiri town, Mr. Lokesh said. He took a dig at the YSRCP government for closing down the ‘wonderful scheme’ of Anna Canteens which were opened by the TDP regime across the State to provide low-cost meals to the needy.

The Sri Vijayalakshmi Foundation will provide food to the needy through the Anna Canteens. A similar facility is running in Mangalagiri for the past 200 days, Mr. Lokesh said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Lokesh visited the Narasimha Swamy temple where he was accorded a traditional welcome and he participated in special pujas.

Some locals complained to the TDP leader that the local MLA P.V. Sidda Reddy was getting shoddy work done. Mr. Lokesh promised the devotees of proper development and improvement of the Koneru at the temple when the TDP comes to power.

The Arya Vaishya Sangham representatives and goldsmiths met Mr. Lokesh in the Devalayam Bazar and sought a reduction in power tariff. Mr. Lokesh said the TDP would go for a reduction in power tariff if voted to power.

ADVERTISEMENT