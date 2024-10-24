Lokesh on a week-long U.S. visit from October 25 

Minister for Information Technology, Electronics and Communications, and Human Resources Development Nara Lokesh is going on a week-long visit to the USA beginning October 25 to attract investments.

According to an official release, Mr. Lokesh will first participate as a special guest in the 2024 Synergy IT Serve Alliance Annual Conference scheduled to be held at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on October 29 and 30.

During his stay in the USA, he will also meet representatives of various companies, mainly including Microsoft, Amazon, Salesforce, Oracle, Span.IO, Clarity, Adobe, General Atomics, Revature and PepsiCo.

Also lined up on his itinerary are a visit to the Google and Microsoft campuses at San Francisco and Redmond and a string of meetings with prospective entrepreneurs.

Mr. Lokesh will unveil a statue of his grandfather, Telugu Desam Party founder and former CM N.T. Rama Rao, at Georgia.