Lokesh name doing the rounds from Bhimili

At a one-on -one meeting TDP president and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had with party leaders of Visakhapatnam district on Friday, some of the MLAs have been reportedly assured of re-nomination. The Chief Minister held meetings with party leaders on Thursday too.

Though officially TDP is yet to release the names of the candidates for Assembly and Lok Sabha seats in Visakhapatnam, a few names are cropping up and party sources say that they are the likely candidates.

Two prominent names being mentioned are those of IT Minister and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh and former Congress Minister Konathala Ramakrishna.

It is learnt that the name of Lokesh has been suggested for the Bhimili constituency and sitting MLA HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao will be asked to fight it out from Visakhapatnam (North).

But sources also say that no decision has been taken on Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha seat and Visakhapatnam North and Bhimili Assembly constituencies.

Party sources say that since Avanthi is likely to get a ticket for Bhimili from YSRCP, Lokesh might be fielded, as a heavy weight.

Konathala to join TDP?

The other name that is making rounds is that former Minister Konathala Ramakrishna is likely to join the TDP in the next week and he might be fielded from Anakapalle Lok Sabha seat or given the Assembly ticket from Yellamanchili. If he is given the Yellamanchili ticket, sitting TDP MLA P. Ramesh Babu has to make way for him.