ADVERTISEMENT

Lokesh meets Tony Blair at Anant Ambani’s wedding

Published - July 13, 2024 08:24 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The two discuss the applications of Artificial Intelligence in areas of governance, education, health and politics

The Hindu Bureau

Nara Lokesh and his wife Brahmani with former British Prime Minister Tony Blair at Anant Ambani’s wedding in Mumbai on Saturday.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and Information Technology Minister Nara Lokesh and his wife Brahmani met former British Prime Minister Tony Blair on the sidelines of Anant Ambani’s wedding in Mumbai on Saturday.

He posted a message on ‘X’ stating that they had discussions on the applications of Artificial Intelligence in areas of governance, education, health and politics, and ways to leverage the same to enhance incomes. Mr. Lokesh stated that the discussion was insightful and he was looking forward to working with Mr. Blair on a common agenda.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US