Lokesh meets Tony Blair at Anant Ambani’s wedding

The two discuss the applications of Artificial Intelligence in areas of governance, education, health and politics

Published - July 13, 2024 08:24 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Nara Lokesh and his wife Brahmani with former British Prime Minister Tony Blair at Anant Ambani’s wedding in Mumbai on Saturday.

Nara Lokesh and his wife Brahmani with former British Prime Minister Tony Blair at Anant Ambani’s wedding in Mumbai on Saturday.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and Information Technology Minister Nara Lokesh and his wife Brahmani met former British Prime Minister Tony Blair on the sidelines of Anant Ambani’s wedding in Mumbai on Saturday.

He posted a message on ‘X’ stating that they had discussions on the applications of Artificial Intelligence in areas of governance, education, health and politics, and ways to leverage the same to enhance incomes. Mr. Lokesh stated that the discussion was insightful and he was looking forward to working with Mr. Blair on a common agenda.

Andhra Pradesh / Telugu Desam Party

