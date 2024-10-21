GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lokesh meets representatives of ICEA, pitches A.P. as an attractive destination for businesses

A special task force with noted industrialists has been formed to address policy challenges and remove obstacles, he says

Updated - October 21, 2024 08:55 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
IT Minister Nara Lokesh meeting the representatives of Indian Cellular and Electronics Association at New Delhi on Monday.

IT Minister Nara Lokesh meeting the representatives of Indian Cellular and Electronics Association at New Delhi on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for IT, Electronics & Communications (ITE&C) and Real Time Governance Nara Lokesh met representatives of the Indian Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) in New Delhi on Monday and expressed the State government’s commitment to transform Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) into an IT and electronics hub. The meeting was chaired by ICEA Chairman Pankaj Mohindroo.

Mr. Lokesh highlighted the steps being taken to make A.P. a preferred destination for ITE&C companies, especially the industry-friendly policies being rolled out to create conditions favourable to businesses, with emphasis on ‘speed of doing business’. 

He pointed out that the State government formed a special task force with noted industrialists to address policy challenges and remove obstacles, and said the State’s IT and electronics policy was duly focused on employment generation. 

The Minister said the AP Economic Development Board (EDB) has been revived to provide quick approvals and steps were taken to give incentives to the industrialists in a time - bound manner. The government aimed to make Visakhapatnam an IT hub and Tirupati a hub for electronics manufacturing companies. 

Attention has been paid to making the most of the emerging technologies, particularly Artificial Intelligence (AI). Reputed companies like Dixon, Daikin and TCL have already set up their units, he said, adding that Anantapur and Kurnool districts were poised to become key centres for automobile, electronics and electric vehicle industries.

Published - October 21, 2024 08:54 pm IST

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / New Delhi / electronics / business (general)

