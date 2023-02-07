ADVERTISEMENT

Lokesh making baseless allegations to attract people’s attention to his ‘lacklustre padayatra’, says Minister

February 07, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - GUNTUR

YSRCP government has launched a slew of welfare schemes for the uplift of Scheduled Castes, says Nagarjuna

Sambasiva Rao M.

Minister for Social Welfare M. Nagarjuna has criticised Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary N. Lokesh for levelling baseless allegations against the State government during his Yuva Galam padayatra.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, Mr. Nagarjuna said the YSRCP government had launched a slew of welfare schemes for the welfare of the Scheduled Castes. The amount of money being spent on these schemes was several times more than that spent during the TDP term, he said.

Stating that the government was ready for a debate on the issue with TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, the Minister said Mr. Lokesh was criticising the government only to grab public attention to his “lacklustre padayatra.”

Warning of booking cases against anybody violating rules and regulations, the Minister alleged that the TDP leaders had manhandled a ST police officer, which forced the department to take action against the accused.

