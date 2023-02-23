HamberMenu
Lokesh loses his stool once again, as police take it away during Yuva Galam at Renigunta

The TDP leader addresses people without a mike, tells police that they have no authority to stop him

February 23, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh being greeted by women during his Yuva Galam padayatra in Renigunta mandal of Srikalahasti constituency on Thursday.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary N. Lokesh once again lost his stool when the police grabbed it and prevented him from addressing the public as part of his Yuva Galam padayatra in Renigunta mandal of Srikalahasti constituency on Thursday.

Without losing his cool, Mr. Lokesh started addressing the public without a mike and the stool.

As the padayatra entered Gajulamandyam police station limits on the outskirts of Tirupati, the police pulled the stool he was standing on, citing the provisions of G.O. No.1.

“I am not using any mike to interact with the local public. As per the provisions of the constitution, I have every right to speak with the people and you have no authority to stop me,” he told the police officials, without mincing any words.

Even as some residents gathered to submit representations on local issues, they retracted on seeing the police in close quarters.

“Almost all sections of public, including women, youth and farmers, are facing problems in the State. I am here to gain first-hand information on your problems, but the police are preventing our interaction,” Mr. Lokesh charged, adding that the only solution to the problem was to get rid of the incumbent government.

Mr. Lokesh recalled that the padayatra by Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Y.S. Sharmila were not obstructed by the government of the day.

“The Tadepalli palace is shivering when I address the people even at a remote village,” he taunted, in an oblique reference to the Chief Minister’s residence.

At a meeting with RMP and PMP doctors, who raised the revival of G.O.No. 429, he promised to solve their problems upon coming to power.

Addressing the Yadava community, he promised to transform the community members as industrialists.

Andhra Pradesh / state politics

