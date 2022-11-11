Lokesh likely to embark on a walkathon in Andhra Pradesh from January 27

It is proposed to be undertaken from Kuppam in Chittoor district to Ichchapuram in Srikakulam district

K. Umashanker CHITTOOR
November 11, 2022 19:01 IST

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary N. Lokesh is tentatively scheduled to undertake a padayatra from Kuppam in Chittoor district to Ichchapuram in Srikakulam district from January 27, 2023.

According to the sources in the party, the walkathon will focus on the problems being faced by the people of the State.

A route map has been prepared in such a way that the padayatra continues throughout the year.

The aim of the padayatra is to bring awareness among the people about several pressing public issues and the failures of the YSRCP government.

Mr. Lokesh, sources say, will focus on sensitising women and unemployed youth about the economic slowdown and bankrupt conditions in the State.

