Lokesh launches e-commerce portal for handloom weavers of Venkatagiri cluster in Andhra Pradesh

June 22, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - NELLORE

Telugu Desam Party national general secretary N. Lokesh on June 22 (Thursday) launched an e-commerce portal to help the weavers from the Venkatagiri handloom cluster to cater to the needs of the buyers globally.

Support from NRIs

The e-commerce site — www.weaversdirect.in — was brought out with the active support of four Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), Santhi Narisetty from Los Angeles, Madhavi Muthavarapu from Charlotte, and Anuradha and Kalpana Gottipati from New Jersey.

The new platform would facilitate introduction of new techniques and designs to the weaving community, and enable them reach to the international buyers, Mr. Lokesh said during his 134th day of Yuva Galam padayatra.

Based on the success of the pilot initiative, it would be replicated in other handloom clusters to arrest the alarming trend of the youth from the weavers community leaving the profession and settling in menial jobs elsewhere, said the TDP leader, who was joined by, among others, suspended YSRCP MLA Anam Ramanarayana Reddy.

‘’By leveraging virtual draping software, customers can visualise the sarees in different styles, while the addition of saree stories humanises the brand, narrating the journey behind each creation. Furthermore, boutique services have been introduced to cater to current customer trends, ensuring a personalised and memorable shopping experience,” the NRIs said.

‘No middlemen’

‘’To increase the margins for the weavers, Weaversdirect has forged direct partnerships with multiple corporations, eliminating middlemen and guaranteeing fair prices. Direct sales to the NRIs via their e-commerce portal, www.weaversdirect, have expanded the market reach, while nationwide and international product shows are planned to create greater visibility and demand for handloom products,” they added.

Skyrocketing prices

Later, addressing a public meeting in the handloom town, Mr. Lokesh promised to provide succour to the toiling masses struggling to make a living in the wake of skyrocketing prices of all essential commodities, thanks to the cascading effect of huge hike in the prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas, heavy dose of taxes and multiple hikes in power tariff as also bus charges.

He reminded the people of the many unkept poll promises by the YSRCP government, including non-filling of 2.30 lakh government jobs and imposition of total prohibition, and scrapping of 100 welfare schemes implemented by the previous TDP government, including the popular ‘Anna canteens’.

TDP manifesto

He highlighted the seven-point election manifesto precursor, including free bus ride for women, three free LPG cylinders in a year, ₹1,500 monthly cash allowance to all women above 18 years of age.

If the TDP was voted to power in 2024, unemployed youth would be provided ₹3,000 per month and job opportunities created for 20 lakh people, he promised, adding that a new law would be enacted on the lines of the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act to offer protection to members of the Other Backward Classes.

He also promised revival of 27 Dalit-oriented welfare schemes, scrapped by the YSRCP government.

