Lokesh lashes out at YSRCP leaders for ‘insulting his mother’ in the Legislative Assembly in the past

During a discussion on the Budget in the Legislative Council, the IT Minister said they did not utter a word about the family members of Jagan Mohan Reddy as we were human beings

Published - November 15, 2024 06:14 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
A file image of Minister for Information Technology N. Lokesh.

IT Minister N. Lokesh on November 14 (Thursday) launched a broadside against YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders for “insulting his mother in the Legislative Assembly in the past,” saying that he could not be expected to keep quiet when she was dragged into the political muddle and the choicest of abuses were hurled at her.

Giving a retort to the YSRCP MLCs for commenting that his father N. Chandrababu Naidu had fled from the Lower House during the YSRCP regime, during a discussion on the 2024-25 budget in the Legislative Council, Mr. Lokesh said that Mr. Naidu and the entire family were deeply upset by the derogatory remarks passed by the YSRCP MLAs (in the Assembly).

Mr. Naidu could not bear the insult, and it was only then he walked out after swearing to return to the House as a Chief Minister, which he did following the victory achieved by the NDA allies, he said.

Mr. Lokesh said the YSRCP leaders and their social media wing did not even spare Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s mother Vijayalakshmi and sister Sharmila (due to a family feud), and they continued to make despicable comments on all those faulting them for their misdeeds. He said the YSRCP MLCs could not take in their stride Social Welfare Minister D. Bala Veeranjeneya Swamy’s observation that their party MLAs ‘escaped’ from the Assembly to avoid criticism by the Treasury benches, while insisting that the TDP MLAs had never behaved like the YSRCP leaders.

“We did not utter a word about the family members of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy as we are human beings, but the manner in which the YSRCP leaders targeted the Opposition parties is conspicuous. They owe a proper explanation for abstaining from the legislative business,” he demanded.

