Lokesh invites Tesla, Perot Group to invest in Andhra Pradesh 

IT Minister Nara Lokesh discusses investment opportunities with Tesla CFO for renewable energy in Andhra Pradesh, aiming for 72GW by 2029

Published - October 28, 2024 03:06 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
IT Minister Nara Lokesh with Perot Group chairman Ross Perot Junior in Dallas.

IT Minister Nara Lokesh with Perot Group chairman Ross Perot Junior in Dallas. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Minister of IT and Electronics Nara Lokesh visited Tesla headquarters at Austin in the USA, where he had an interaction with the company’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Vaibhav Taneja and other senior executives.

Mr. Lokesh discussed investment opportunities for Tesla in Renewable Energy (RE) in Andhra Pradesh (AP), while noting that the State targeted a generation of 72 gigawatts of RE by 2029.

Andhra Pradesh government focussing on decentralised development, says Nara Lokesh

He said the AP Government was looking for collaborations with global companies like Tesla for reaching the above goal. The State Government laid focus on electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing and production of green energy.

Mr. Lokesh said Anantapur district was strategically positioned for the establishment of EV and battery manufacturing units.

He suggested to Mr. Taneja to consider investing in AP by asserting that the business-friendly policies being implemented by the AP Government were conducive to industrial growth.

He invited Tesla to set up solar energy storage systems across the State, especially in the upcoming smart cities and where data centres were planned to be located, and to contribute to developing an EV charging network, including rolling out supercharging technology.

Mr. Taneja highlighted Tesla’s leadership in the EV sector, clean energy solutions and battery storage. 

Later, Mr. Lokesh had an interaction with Perot Group Chairman Ross Perot Junior in Dallas.

On the occasion, he said the AP Government was keen on tying up with companies like the Perot Group which made its mark in diverse sectors.

He said the expertise of Perot Group in the area of logistics and realty would be of tremendous use for AP as it embarked on some mega projects like in the maritime sector, where a string of ports were being developed.

The Minister appealed to Mr. Perot to look into the possibility of collaborating with the AP Government in the development of aerospace and defence hubs.

