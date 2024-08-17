GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lokesh inaugurates two Anna Canteens in his constituency 

Published - August 17, 2024 07:48 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Information Technology and Human Resources Development Nara Lokesh inaugurated Anna Canteens at the Old Bus Stand Centre in Mangalagiri town and Nulakapeta in Mangalagiri constituency on Friday.

On the occasion, Mr. Lokesh said the TDP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in the State had fulfilled the promise to reopen the Anna Canteens, within 100 days of coming to power, while having breakfast with the people. He stated that 100 Anna Canteens were already reopened and the remaining would be readied on a war footing.

Recalling that the first Annadanam (free food supply) programme was launched by the TDP founder N.T. Rama Rao, the Minister said that a sum of ₹1,800 crore was available as a fixed deposit with the Annadanam Trust.

Further, he stressed the need to strengthen the government schools and colleges in order to increase the admission rate, and said that steps were being taken to make the teachers focus only on their profession.

Mr. Lokesh said he indeed noted down the cases of corrupt deeds of the previous government and YSR Congress Party leaders in a ‘red book’ but it was not meant to harass them. However, no one who caused a loss to the public exchequer would be spared of criminal action, he added.

