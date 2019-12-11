Lokesh hits back at YSRCP leaders

A day after YSRCP MLAs launched a broadside against Telugu Desam Party in the Assembly, party general secretary Nara Lokesh on Wednesday hit back and said that he would not be cowed down by baseless allegations made against the party and its president N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Addressing the media at the party office at Mangalagiri, Mr. Lokesh said that he had studied in the USA in different universities for eight years and there might be a few slips while addressing meetings in Telugu. On the other hand, Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy has been committing mistakes in pronouncing Telugu throughout his political career.

“Just because I have committed a few mistakes while speaking in Telugu, there was no great loss to the State. The investments had not gone back, foreign companies have not stopped setting up their offices and there was no job loss. On the other hand, due to the lopsided policies of the present government, investments in crores of rupees had stopped, banks have withdrawn from giving loans and Singapore companies have stopped working in the Capital region,” said Mr. Lokesh.

Achievements listed

Mr. Lokesh listed the achievements during his tenure as a Minister. He claimed that 25,000 km of CC roads were laid, the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Ministry bagged 53 national, international awards and hundreds of crores of grants were brought for the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.