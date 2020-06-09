Andhra Pradesh

‘Lokesh has no moral right to criticise CM’

TDP is hindering development of the State, says Muttamsetti

Taking strong exception to the comments made by N. Lokesh on the performance of the YSRCP government,Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao on Tuesday said that TDP leader had no moral right to criticise Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“Mr. Lokesh who could not even win an MLA seat in the polls has no rights to comment against the YSRCP which had won with a huge majority,” he said.

The Minister said the YSRCP has fulfilled a majority of the promises it had made in its poll manifesto during the first year at office. “The welfare schemes introduced by the government have evoked good response from the people. It seems only TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu, Mr. Lokesh and their partymen have problems with the YSRCP,” he said.

Criticising Mr. Lokesh for not meeting the gas leak victims in Visakhapatnam, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that Mr. Lokesh’s presence could be only seen on the social media platforms, but he failed in coming to the people whenever they had problems.

Capital city

“The YSRCP is always open for suggestions from Opposition parties if they are beneficial for people. But the TDP is creating issues for everything and hindering development of the State,” he said.

Had Mr. Naidu made Visakhapatnam as the capital city instead of Amaravati, the State’s financial situation would have been better, he added. When we leaders asked why he did not he select Vizag as capital city, he used to reply that he was thinking 50 years ahead. But all he did was showing graphics to people of A.P.

