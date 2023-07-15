ADVERTISEMENT

Lokesh files defamation case against YSRCP leaders

July 15, 2023 07:39 am | Updated 07:40 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) general secretary Nara Lokesh filed his declaration before Mangalagiri Magistrate court on July 14. He filed a defamation case against YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLC Pothula Sunitha and Andhra Pradesh digital board director Gurrampati Devender Reddy.

Later, speaking to reporters, Mr. Lokesh said that he would not spare anyone who resorted to fake propaganda against him or his family members.

“The MLC had made allegations against my wife and mother. As the MLC did not respond to the notices, criminal defamation to tune of ₹50 crore was filed against her. Similarly, Devender Reddy did not respond to the notice. A defamation case was filed against him too,” he added.

