Lokesh files civil defamation complaint against Minister Peddireddi in Guntur court

December 17, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary Nara Lokesh filed a private complaint in the court of the special judicial first class magistrate for prohibition and excise cases in Guntur seeking the punishment of Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy under Sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for allegedly defaming him with regard to the sand contracts awarded during the TDP regime.

Mr. Lokesh said in the complaint that Mr. Ramachandra Reddy accused him of receiving huge commissions in the sand mining businesses, as part of his attempt to hush up the sand smuggling that was happening since the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) came to power in the year 2019. He maintained that the allegations were made with a malafide intention to damage his reputation.

The TDP leader said he had served notices on the Minister demanding that he tender an unconditional apology and pay damages amounting to ₹50 crore within ten days of the receipt of the notices, but to no avail.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Ramachandra Reddy neither apologised nor paid the damages. He did not even respond to the notices. hence, the prayer to take cognisance of the offense and punish him with maximum sentence provided under Section 500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Mr. Lokesh appealed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT