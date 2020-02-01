Lokesh extends support to protesting AU students

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Nara Lokesh extended his support to students of Andhra University, who have been protesting over fee hike since the last four days. In his official Twitter account, Mr. Lokesh said that on behalf of the TDP and the Telugu Nadu Students Federation (TNSF) he will associate with the students and take part in protests.

Mr. Lokesh demanded that the fee hike be revoked and added that the AU officials should solve the problems of students. AU has a lot of students who have come from backward classes and fee hike will burden them, he added.

Meanwhile, a large number of students with the support of Students Federation of India (SFI) continued to stage protest over fee hike, here on Saturday. They raised slogans against the varsity officials.

“Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy addressed us, but he did not assure anything about the reduction of fee,” said SFI president Gowtham.