Lokesh doubts veracity of Covid tests

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary Nara Lokesh has expressed apprehensions over the veracity of the Covid tests being conducted by the state government. He also doubted whether the Covid tests were being used as a weapon against the opposition leaders.
Taking jibes at the government on twitter, Mr. Lokesh pointed out that TDP MLC Deepak Reddy was asked to come to quarantine saying that he tested positive for the coronavirus.
But, Mr. Deepak Reddy was tested negative twice in RT PCR tests conducted in Hyderabad, he asserted.
Posting the Covid test reports of the government and a private lab in Hyderabad, he said that the government seems to be conducting the tests in a very casual manner. It was least bothered to confirm that the MLC contracted with the Covid. If the government is playing with an MLC like this, no wonder the government is negligent on the lives of common man, he said.
