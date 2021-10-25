Lokesh decries demolitions at Pathapatnam temple

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary N. Lokesh has condemned the demolitions of structures at the Sri Neelamani Durga Ammavari temple in Pathapatnam of Srikakulam district.

In a statement on Sunday, Mr. Lokesh decried the demolition of the temple ‘Simhadwaram’ (main entrance) and its compound wall abutting the highway. He alleged that despite the pleas of devotees seeking time to move the idols of the temple to a suitable place, the authorities did not oblige. “The Anjaneya Swamy and Ganesh temples were demolished on the pretext of road widening works. The devotees were deploring that the local MLA did not bother to intervene despite the issue was taken to his notice,” alleged Mr. Lokesh.

He expressed concern that too many untoward incidents took place at temples including desecration of idols, burning of chariot and theft of valuables during the YSRCP rule. “The burning of chariot at the Antarvedi temple still remains a mystery. The desecration of the idols at the Ramatheertham temple had hurt the sentiments of devotees,” said Mr. Lokesh.

He said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagam Mohan Reddy had made many promises to all sections of the people before the 2019 elections.“He (Mr. Jagan Mohan reddy) has started rejecting all opinions and sentiments of all sections of the people after coming to power. The YSRCP will pay a heavy price for its omissions and commissions,” he added.