Lokesh decries ‘collapse’ of services at govt. hospitals in A.P.

‘Man who needed an ambulance to carry his son’s body got no help from officials’

Alleging a ‘total collapse’ of services being offered at the Government General Hospitals (GGHs) across Andhra Pradesh, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary N. Lokesh on Tuesday put the blame on ‘negligence’ by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“After the gang-rape at the Vijayawada GGH, another inhuman incident has come to light at the Ruia Hospital in Tirupati. A man had to carry the body of his son on a motorcycle for over 90 km to his native village Chitvel in Rajampet,” Mr. Lokesh said in a statement.

The TDP leader said that the man pleaded for a government ambulance to carry the body of his son who died at the hospital, but got no help from the officials.

“Private ambulance operators demanded huge amounts. Left with no choice, the man carried the body on a bike,” said Mr. Lokesh.

Referring to the Palnadu incident, Mr. Lokesh said that the police had violated children’s rights. “Schoolchildren were detained in a police station throughout the day on charges of tearing down a flexi. They were not spared even as they had explained that the incident happened when they were playing a game,” said Mr. Lokesh.

He demanded stringent action against those who were responsible for the day-long custody of the schoolchildren.