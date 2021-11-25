Lokesh decries ‘brutal attack’ on TDP activist

Begins 3-day visit in Mangalagiri segment

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary Nara Lokesh has alleged that the ruling YSRCP mob attacks were spiralling out of control in the face of total failure of the police machinery.

Mr. Lokesh, on Wednesday, condemned the attack by miscreants on TDP activist Syeda of Tummalacheruvu in Piduguralla mandal of Guntur district. The video footage was enough proof to say how the YSRCP workers have beaten up the TDP worker just for acting as an election agent, he said.

Mr. Lokesh began his three-day tour in the Mangalagiri Assembly Constituency in order to console the family members of the deceased party leaders and workers. He interacted with the activists and enquired from the local public about their problems during his visit to Mahanadu and Sundarayya Nagar areas.

Referring to the latest YSRCP “ruthless attack”, Mr. Lokesh said: “Andhra Pradesh has beaten even Afghanistan in violence and atrocities.” The YSRCP workers have beaten up TDP activist Syeda in the name of a land dispute. As the police were standing like silent spectators deliberately, the YSRCP faction gangs were unleashing a reign of terror all over the State, he alleged.