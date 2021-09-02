Lokesh dares Ministers for debate on Polavaram R&R

‘The ground realities are far from what the govt. is claiming’

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary N. Lokesh on Wednesday dared the Ministers to visit the areas affected by Polavaram irrigation project and claim their achievements in delivering on the promises made by the government pertaining to the Resettlement and Rehabilitation (R&R) package.

Addressing a gathering on the concluding day of his visit in the project-affected areas, Mr. Lokesh said, “Agriculture Minister K. Kannababu is stating that our (TDP) field-level observations on the implementation of the R&R package are far from the reality. If so, why the Ministers are not able to visit the project-affected areas?” he asked.

Mr. Lokesh said that the TDP was willing for the debate with the Ministers on the implementation of the R&R package.

“The YSRCP government has completed half of the five-year term, but it is yet to deliver on the promises made on the land-to-land component for the project evacuees,” said the TDP leader.

Mr. Lokesh visited the R&R colonies built in Rampachodavaram and its surrounding areas in the recent months and interacted with the families that have been shifted there from the area facing submergence.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised to provide 25 families in the R&R colonies. However, the ground realities of the facilities available in the colonies are far from what the government is claiming,” claimed Mr. Lokesh.

He threatened to intensify protests against the delay in settlement of the R&R package.

Mr. Lokesh on Tuesday visited the project-affected area in Chintoor Agency and interacted with the family members of evacuees.